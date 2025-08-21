Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,845,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,935,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.88.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

