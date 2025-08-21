Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $63.5350 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

