Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $152,895,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,559 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $31,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $25,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 186.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 288,523 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.