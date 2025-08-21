Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 108,600 Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $4,705,638.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

