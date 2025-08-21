TAG Oil (CVE:TAO) Trading 15.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

TAG Oil Ltd. (CVE:TAO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 214,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 337,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

TAG Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAG Oil Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was formerly known as Durum Cons. Energy Corp. and changed its name to TAG Oil Ltd. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.