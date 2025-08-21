Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives $10.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

TNGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

