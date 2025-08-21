Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.87. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 275,668 shares traded.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $898.02 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
