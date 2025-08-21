Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.87. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 275,668 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $898.02 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

