Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tecogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGEN

Tecogen Trading Down 4.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecogen

TGEN stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecogen in the second quarter worth about $4,148,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000.

About Tecogen

(Get Free Report)

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.