The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $12.60

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.40 to $12.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Telefonica Brasil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VIV opened at $12.3750 on Tuesday. Telefonica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,754,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $7,147,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 437,678 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $4,866,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,613,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,151,000 after purchasing an additional 420,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

