The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,928,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $112.8480 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

