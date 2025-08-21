The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Middleby Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MIDD opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Mariner LLC increased its position in Middleby by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Middleby by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,709 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

