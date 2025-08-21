THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 24 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 28 to GBX 24 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 47.33.

LON THG opened at GBX 29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £393.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 22.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.91.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

