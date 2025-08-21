THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 24 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

THG (LON:THGGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 28 to GBX 24 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 47.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THG

THG Trading Down 1.1%

LON THG opened at GBX 29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £393.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 22.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.91.

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.