THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 24 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 28 to GBX 24 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 47.33.
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
