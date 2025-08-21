Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy Rating

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $175.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.77. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $151.60 and a 52-week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 22.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

