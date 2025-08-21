Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy Rating

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRI
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5%
Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 22.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.