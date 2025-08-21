Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 18th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture or supply components for electric vehicles, including batteries, charging systems and the vehicles themselves. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing shift toward cleaner, battery-powered transportation. Such stocks can range from pure-play EV makers and traditional automakers with electric divisions to suppliers of critical EV technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.64. 37,595,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,514,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.25. 9,133,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,688. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,487,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,088,715. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.80.

