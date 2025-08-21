TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 779.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 535,478 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $53,424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $41,377,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $419.9880 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $445.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,891.30. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

