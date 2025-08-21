Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $13.7331 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.6750 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toronto Dominion Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 24,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

