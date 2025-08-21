Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.6471.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.4280 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,177,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,728 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,477,000 after buying an additional 1,091,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,185,000 after purchasing an additional 164,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

