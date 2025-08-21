Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.1667.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 183.66 and a beta of 1.78. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $171,258.95. This trade represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,671.40. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $361,430. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

