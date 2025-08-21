TSE:ATD Q1 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.92.

Shares of ATD opened at C$70.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$65.95 and a 1-year high of C$83.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

