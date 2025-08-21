Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $55.9080 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

TPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

