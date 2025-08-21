Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $91.55 and last traded at $91.86. 5,620,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,022,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

Specifically, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

