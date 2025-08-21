UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Guess? Stock Up 26.2%

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $16.8340 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.70 million, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Guess? has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.61 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 0.47%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Guess? has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.640 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.210 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guess? by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after acquiring an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 713,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Guess? by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,020,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

