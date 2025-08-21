UFP Industries FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

