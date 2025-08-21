Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s current price.

Unusual Machines Price Performance

Unusual Machines stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Unusual Machines has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $292.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Unusual Machines by 4,639.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the second quarter worth about $636,000.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

