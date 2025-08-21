Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $93.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Upstart stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. Upstart has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -798.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,563.61. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $2,636,271.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,887.78. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,631,576. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $67,777,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $43,697,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $43,576,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,915,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,914,000 after purchasing an additional 668,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

