US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 6,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.