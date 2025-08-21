VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,500 shares, anincreaseof56.0% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

VanEck ChiNext ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CNXT opened at $34.95 on Thursday. VanEck ChiNext ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Institutional Trading of VanEck ChiNext ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck ChiNext ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT – Free Report) by 391.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.72% of VanEck ChiNext ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck ChiNext ETF Company Profile

The VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChiNext – RMB index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of 100 small- and medium-size companies traded on the SME Board and ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. CNXT was launched on Jul 23, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

