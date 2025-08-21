Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Core Scientific worth $148,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 17.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core Scientific by 23.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Core Scientific by 34.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Core Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

