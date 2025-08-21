Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QuantumScape worth $147,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.9150 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 358,330 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $2,519,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,705,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,158.84. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 500,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,467,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,322.80. This trade represents a 25.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,956,517 shares of company stock worth $34,977,013. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.90.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

