VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

VCI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 68,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 35,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 183,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 105,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $223.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

