Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,493,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vericel worth $155,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 701,064 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 158,470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 5,916.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,193,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 294.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.