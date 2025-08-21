Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PhoneX and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vipshop 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $18.3250, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than PhoneX.

This table compares PhoneX and Vipshop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million 0.38 $6.41 million $0.16 12.44 Vipshop $14.85 billion 0.58 $1.06 billion $1.84 9.06

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. Vipshop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhoneX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 6.52% 16.75% 9.37%

Summary

Vipshop beats PhoneX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

(Get Free Report)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

