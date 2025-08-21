Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,276,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,191.09. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,582 shares of company stock worth $294,930 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

