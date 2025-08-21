Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $35.03. Piper Sandler now has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Vita Coco shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 279,857 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,708.54. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $370,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,349.16. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

