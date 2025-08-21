Webus International Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 26th (NASDAQ:WETO)

Webus International’s (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 26th. Webus International had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Webus International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Webus International Price Performance

Webus International Company Profile

NASDAQ WETO opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Webus International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

