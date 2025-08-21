Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

WEST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westrock Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.34 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 130.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

