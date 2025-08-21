Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) Financial Survey

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of SearchCore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and SearchCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 1 1 6 1 2.78 SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $32.8750, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than SearchCore.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and SearchCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 3.97% 2.95% 1.73% SearchCore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and SearchCore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.12 billion 2.63 $396.00 million $0.38 68.41 SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats SearchCore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

