What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PANW Q1 Earnings?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $184.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

