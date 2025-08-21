What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ALGS Q3 Earnings?

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.26) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.82. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,337.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 155,217 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

