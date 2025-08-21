What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VolitionRx Q3 Earnings?

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VolitionRx in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jones Trading upgraded VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

VolitionRx Trading Down 1.9%

VNRX opened at $0.6602 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.3951 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 966,814 shares in the company, valued at $618,760.96. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,609,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,302.08. This represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 188,750 shares of company stock worth $118,175. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VolitionRx by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,209 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.