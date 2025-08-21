What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for Comstock Q3 Earnings?

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Comstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Comstock by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comstock by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 282,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

