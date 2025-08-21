What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for GPI FY2025 Earnings?

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $41.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $41.24. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.82 earnings per share.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.3%

GPI opened at $447.0160 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $336.33 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.29 and a 200 day moving average of $429.53.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

