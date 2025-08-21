William Blair Has Negative Outlook for RCL FY2026 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.31. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.10.

RCL stock opened at $328.8510 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $154.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

