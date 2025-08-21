WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $85.02. Approximately 185,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 216,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11,875.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,196 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,461,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,106,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,055,000 after acquiring an additional 677,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after acquiring an additional 607,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,459,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,581,000 after purchasing an additional 495,251 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

