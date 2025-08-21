Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Wix.com stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.16. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $114.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 47.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 183.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

