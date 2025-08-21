Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Workday Stock Down 1.0%

WDAY opened at $227.49 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.92.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

