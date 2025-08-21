X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 728,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 280,764 shares.The stock last traded at $12.39 and had previously closed at $12.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 330.0%. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business had revenue of $317.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.