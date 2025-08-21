XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV stock opened at $20.3840 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.50. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

