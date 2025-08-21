YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in July

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,900,000 shares, anincreaseof44.1% from the July 15th total of 13,120,000 shares. Currently,13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently,13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA:TSLY opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLY. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

