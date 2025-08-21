Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $105.0190 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,970,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,506 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

